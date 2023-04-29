Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After adding an offensive weapon in the first round of the NFL Draft by picking running back Bijan Robinson with the no. 8 pick, the Atlanta Falcons used the second round to improve their offensive line.

In order to do so, however, the Falcons had to pull off a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Atlanta gave up the no. 44 and 110 picks in the draft to go up to no. 38 where they selected Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron, per Albert Breer of NBC Sports.

It is certainly an interesting pick for the Falcons, especially since their O-line could really use some help after Elijah Wilkinson and Chuma Edoga left in the offseason.

Bergeron is expected to help the Falcons right away. He is a two-time All-ACC selection that excels in run-blocking, which could be beneficial for Robinson and the team’s other running backs.

During his time with Syracuse, Bergeron’s run-blocking helped running back Sean Tucker record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

It remains to be seen if Matthew Bergeron can replicate that success with the Falcons, but there’s no denying that Atlanta has seen enough to make a move for him and even sacrifice a couple of picks in order to get him.

It remains to be seen what the Falcons will do for the rest of the draft, though they still have plenty of areas they need to address. After trading the 110th pick, the team has four selections left for the remainder of the annual rookie selection.