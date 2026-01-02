The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale, and they'll be without a pair of their rookies, according to Andrew Siciliano.

“Harold Fannin ruled out for Week 18. Fannin ends his season leading all NFL rookies in receptions (72), tied for second in receiving TD (6), and fourth in receiving yards (701),” Siciliano wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fannin had a nice season with the Browns, and the hope is that he can continue that strong play in the future. On defense, Carson Schwesinger has also been ruled out. He ended his rookie season tied for 5th in the NFL in total tackles.

It's good to know that the Browns were able to get the most out of their rookies this season, and they aren't the only ones that showed out. Everyone knows what Shedeur Sanders was able to do toward the end of the season, and it was a journey for him to get where he is. The same goes for Dillon Gabriel, who played a few games this season before going down with an injury.

Quinshon Judkins was another rookie who played well this season, and the running game should be in good hands moving forward. As much as there was a lot to take away from this year, it's still uncertain what the future could hold for some of the players, specifically at quarterback.

Just like before this season, there's a chance that it could be another training camp to see who is the starter next year, depending on whether the Browns keep Deshaun Watson. Letting him go could cost them a lot of dead cap, and the best thing for them is probably seeing if he can still play at a high level. At the same time, they still have Gabriel and Sanders, who both showed this year what they're capable of when given the opportunity.