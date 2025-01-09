As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Playoffs, their quarterback situation has been an interesting one to watch. The Vikings were high on first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but after an early season-ending injury, they went to Sam Darnold who has been putting up great numbers as there could be some talk of the University of Michigan player being moved as teased by Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.

Mel Kiper talks J.J. McCarthy being shopped during NFL Draft

The discussion was if the Tennessee Titans can shop the No. 1 overall pick in the draft and the various quarterback options like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. However, Kiper would bring up McCarthy as being 21 years old and having a higher grade based on his metrics coming out of college than Sanders and Ward as he could be traded for a handful of high picks.

“Quarterback, if you go there, there’s other options,” Kiper said on the show “First Draft” on ESPN. “And I’ll bring up JJ McCarthy’s name. JJ McCarthy is only 21 years of age…he’s a year younger than Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward. He was hurt, he had the surgery, out this year. Did a great job at Michigan over a 2 year period, won a national title. JJ McCarthy would have a higher grade based on last year, his grade is higher than where I have Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward right now.”

“Depending upon how Sam Darnold, who is only 27 years of age, and had a great year for Kevin O’Connell, depending upon how these games go, beginning with that Vikings, Rams game…that will hint, determine what happens with JJ,” Kiper said. “The Vikings only have a 1st round pick and two 5th round picks, that’s it. So if they could get some more picks in return, and there is talk that JJ could bring 3 draft picks, which would include the #1 pick overall by the way. So that’s in the discussion because it could be a possibility.”

Mel Kiper's thoughts on Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward

Before McCarthy injured his knee, he showed some impressive spurts in the preseason opener with Minnesota but suffered from the issue. He was drafted with the 10th overall pick in the last draft as for Sanders and Ward, they are ranked fourth and fifth respectively in Kiper's big board as he speaks on their best traits.

“You won't find a tougher or more resilient quarterback prospect than Sanders, who took 99 sacks over the past two seasons but still put up really strong numbers,” Kiper said on Sanders. “I'm always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right. He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball.”

“Ward has an unorthodox delivery, but he throws with accuracy and velocity from different arm angles,” Kiper said on Ward. “When things break down around him, Ward can extend plays with his legs, either throwing on the move or picking up first downs as a runner. I like his toughness, swagger, and confidence.”

The Vikings will focus on their upcoming playoff game against the Rams and as Kiper said, they will have an eye on the performance of Darnold to determine the future of McCarthy.