Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn has a unique honor after measuring in at 5-foot-5 during the NFL Scouting Combine, officially becoming the shortest player measured at the annual draft event since they began tracking the data in 2003.

Vaughn is coming off of back-to-back 1000-yard rushing seasons, having amassed over 3,828 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns over the past three seasons. Projected to be a fourth- or fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Vaughn has studied star running backs such Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara because of his smaller stature.

Perfectly, he named McCaffrey, Kamara and Ekler as players he watches. Later talked about Darren Sproles comp pic.twitter.com/An1REAEngj — Jared Mueller (@JaredKMueller) March 4, 2023

Considering the success that Vaughn has had catching passes out of the backfield, Vaughn has the right idea of what mold of player he can be. It doesn’t hurt that his father, Chris, is former player for Murray State. His father was a linebacker, and primarily coached on the defensive side of the ball.

Nonetheless, his extensive experience as a coach and player has undoubtedly helped Deuce realize his potential despite his smaller stature.

Chris Vaughn is also the assistant director of college scouting for the Dallas Cowboys, a department responsible for identifying future talent for the Cowboys roster. As a result, it wouldn’t be surprising if Vaughn landed in Dallas.

The Cowboys could lose running back Tony Pollard in free agency this offseason, driving their need to add a talented back such as Vaugh. Pollard accumulated 1,007 rushing yards, 371 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns in the 2022 regular season. Furthermore, running back Ezekiel Elliot continues to underperform in the backfield, which could lead to difficult decisions about his future in Dallas.