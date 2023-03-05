The NFL’s top three leading rushers during the 2022 season were Josh Jacobs (1,653), Derrick Henry (1,538) and Nick Chubb (1,525). NFL Draft prospect Bijan Robinson does not have any of them in his personal top three.

During a group interview in the NFL Scouting Combine process, Robinson said his top three running backs in the NFL right now are Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and – wait for it – Breece Hall.

“I like guys who can do it all in the backfield,” the former Texas Longhorn said, via Luke Sawhook.

McCaffrey combined for 1,880 all-purpose yards (1,139 rushing and 741 receiving) in his time split between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Barkley finished fourth in the NFL in rushing, with 1,312 yards on the ground, while adding 338 yards receiving. Those two are established veteran presences in the league.

The sort-of-surprising inclusion on Robinson’s list was Hall. The first-year running back from Iowa State was potentially on his way to winning NFL Rookie of the Year, but tore his ACL before the midway mark of the season. He had put up 463 yards rushing and 218 yards receiving in seven contests.

Bijan Robinson will likely be the first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. In his three seasons at Texas, he put up 3,410 yards rushing and 33 touchdowns. He also added 805 receiving yards and eight scores on 60 grabs out of the backfield.

When Robinson does put on a jersey with the shield on the front, there will no doubt be some rookie hazing from opposing running backs who feel like they might have been slighted on his pre-draft list.