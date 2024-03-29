The NFL Draft is less than a month away from taking the center stage in the sporting world, and the event is starting to take shape. The 2024 Draft will be a quarterback-heavy event that features potential superstars at the position in Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy. However, there are some potential superstars in the Draft who are not quarterbacks. One of those players is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State.
"If we're really keeping it 100, Calvin Johnson was better than you in college."
There is a great chance that Harrison will be the first non-quarterback to hear his name called out by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as the Draft unfolds. Harrison has earned a reputation as a spectacular talent who is a brilliant pattern runner with excellent speed and magnificent hands.
However, after a brilliant career at Ohio State, Harrison apparently believes he has done enough to convince NFL executives of his remarkable talent. He did not work out on the field at a recent Ohio State Pro Day, and that has led former Packer wideout James Jones to question Harrison.
Specifically, Jones said he was aware of all of Harrison's key accomplishments while playing in Columbus for Ohio State. However, Jones was unsure why Harrison didn't want to work out from a competitive standpoint.
A competitor wants to show what he can do at all times
Jones was a guest on TV-radio host Colin Cowherd's interview show, and he made the point that great players always want to show off their talent and are looking for opportunities to do just that.
“There's no doubt that you play with players that are like this, but for me, I don't like it at all,” Jones said. “I truly don't. And for me, the main reason I don't like it is that I'm a competitor. And I understand that this man is in a great situation. Turn the table and I'm not going to do anything. But there's been a lot of dudes like that.
“Calvin Johnson was like that, and to keep it real, Calvin Johnson was better than you in college. Calvin Johnson had a pro day, and the point of that pro day is for the player to say, ‘what you guys see on film, that ain't nothing. Watch when you see me out here on my pro day.' Where's the competitive nature?”
Jones is raising a point that NFL scouts, coaches and executive can now ask themselves. If Marvin Harrison Jr. is so great, why didn't he step out on the field and show it when everybody was there to see him?
Marvin Harrison Jr. checks in at 6-3 and 202 pounds and he was a dominant receiver for the Buckeyes each of the past two seasons. He caught 77 passes for 1,263 yards with 14 touchdowns in the 2022 season, and he followed that up by catching 68-1,211-14 last year. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.