Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave is experienced a familiar uphill battle ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. One of the top players at his position, a season-ending surgery led to the standout pass-catcher only playing two games for the Beavers in 2022. Musgrave was then cleared to participate and play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile last month but with him taking a similar hit to what caused his initial injury during the game, there was concern about his future health status.

Fortunately, Musgrave has received full medical clearance on his knee in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Musgrave played in the Senior Bowl last month and will participate in Oregon State’s Pro Day, which will take place later this month.

Prior to the Senior Bowl, a determined Musgrave tells Draft Network’s Justin Melo that “I’d like to prove that I’m still the same player, if not better, than I was before my injury. I’m 100% healthy and ready to compete.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Musgrave has both the size and talent to be a difference maker at the next level. Though he desires to prove that he’s more than just an excellent pass-catching tight end, scouts raved about him at the Senior Bowl because of his combination speed and size.

Top size/speed combo at @seniorbowl? It was Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave, who had 16th fastest max speed (20.05 mph) of any player…AT 255 lbs! Next heaviest who ran faster was Cincy LB Ivan Pace Jr (20.58 at 231 lbs). Trusted sources think Musgrave could run 4.4 at Combine.👀 pic.twitter.com/qa3xtXm3WA — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 11, 2023

“I’m going to put the full range of my skill set on display. I also want to prove that I’m a versatile player. I’m not just a pass-catching tight end. I’m a blocking tight end as well. You can move me around the formation because that’s where I really shine as a player.”