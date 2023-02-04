The NFL Combine is a must-see for any team who wants to upgrade their rosters with the top prospects in the country. For the prospects, it’s a golden opportunity to raise their stocks and to impress the scouts of their targeted team.

Over the years, we’ve seen various prospects impress in the combine. For this piece, let’s take a look at the all-time NFL Combine records.

Fastest 40-yard Dash: John Ross (2017)

Tally: 4.22 seconds

Coming out of Washington, John Ross was considered one of the best wide receivers of the draft class. At the combine, he showed a glimpse of his potential by becoming the fastest prospect to complete the 40-yard dash at 4.22 seconds. Unfortunately, he got injured while doing so. Although he got drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round with the ninth overall pick, injuries have continued to mar the wide receiver.

Slowest 40-yard Dash: Isaiah Thompson (2011)

Tally: 6.06 seconds

With a frame of 6’4 and 300 lbs., offensive lineman Isaiah Thompson registered the worst 40-yard dash performance in league history. Although bigger guys have had better runs, Thompson tallied 6.06 seconds. With a disappointing run, it wasn’t a surprise that Thompson went undrafted.

Most Reps, Bench Press: Stephen Paea (2011)

Tally: 49 reps

Bench Press is a drill that speaks a lot about a prospect’s strength in the NFL Combine. Stephen Paea displayed his strength by tallying 49 reps of 225 pounds. Sure enough, the New Zealand native was taken in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears in the second round.

Least Reps, Bench Reps: Fred Smoot (2001)

Tally: 1 rep

Even for NFL players, strength isn’t always their best asset. In fact, Fred Smoot tallied only one rep of 225 pounds, which is the lowest number of reps in NFL Combine history. Despite this, Smoot was still able to get drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Furthermore, he was able to carve out a nine-year career in the NFL.

Highest Vertical Jump: Chris Conley (2015), Donald Washington (2009)

Tally: 45.0”

Vertical jumping ability is a great way to measure a player’s explosiveness. In the NFL Combine history, two prospects in Chris Conley and Donald Washington tied for the highest vertical jump at 45.0”. Both players were drafted with Conley in the third round and Washington in the fourth in their respective drafts.

Lowest Vertical Jump: Josue Matias (2015)

Tally: 17.5”

Josue Matias tallied the lowest vertical jump in NFL Combine history at 17.5”. Although the guard went undrafted in the 2015 NFL Draft, Matias still played for the Tennessee Titans.

Longest Broad Jump: Byron Jones (2015)

Tally: 12’3”

Byron Jones tallied an impressive 12’3” broad jump at the 2015 NFL Draft Combine which topped not only the NFL Combine record books but also the world record. With an impressive Combine performance, Jones was selected in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Shortest Broad Jump: Stefon Wheeler (2006)

Tally: 74”

Stefon Wheeler tallied the shortest broad jump in combine history. Unfortunately, that was enough reason not to select him at the 2006 NFL Draft.

Three-cone Drill: Jordan Thomas (2018)

Tally: 6.28 seconds

Jordan Thomas emerged as one of the best cornerbacks for Oklahoma. Unfortunately, after two poor seasons, his stock plummeted. Despite dominating the three-cone drill, it wasn’t enough to get him drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. While he was able to earn a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, Thomas failed to make the roster.

Fastest 20-yard Shuttle: Brandin Cooks (2014)

Tally: 3.81 seconds

Brandin Cooks dominated the 20-yard shuttle by tallying 3.81 seconds. Although a handful of players registered faster times, these players participated in the Draft Combine before 2005, which marked the league’s recency cut-off. Cooks was selected in the first round by the New Orleans Saints.

Slowest 20-yard Shuttle: Isaiah Thompson (2011)

Tally: 5.56 seconds

As previously mentioned, Isaiah Thompson tallied the slowest 40-yard shuttle. It turns out that he was also the slowest player by tallying 5.56 seconds at the 20-yard shuttle.

Fastest 60-yard shuttle: Shelton Gibson (2017)

Tally: 10.71 seconds

By tallying the fastest 60-yard shuttle in NFL Draft Combine history, Shelton Gibson did enough to get drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round. Moreover, he also won a Super Bowl championship in his rookie season.

Slowest 60-yard Shuttle: Sio Moore (2013)

Tally: 12.39 seconds

Although Sio Moore was the slowest in the 60-yard shuttle, NFL teams didn’t mind as he was selected in the third round by the Oakland Raiders. He also played for several teams in the NFL including the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Arizona Cardinals.

Heaviest: Daniel Faalele (2022)

Tally: 384 lbs.

Coming out of Australia, Daniel Faalele is a physical specimen. Standing at 6 ‘8 weighing at 384 lbs, Faalele was the heaviest player to participate in the modern NFL Combine. He was selected in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens with the 110th overall pick.

Lightest: J.J. Nelson (2015)

Tally: 156 lbs.

At 156 lbs, J.J. Nelson is the lightest player to ever participate in the draft combine. Although he was light in weight, Nelson makes up for it with speed. He was eventually taken in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 159th pick by the Arizona Cardinals.