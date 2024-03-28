The Washington football team ultimately fell short of its goal of winning the college football national championship, but wide receiver Rome Odunze finished with an impressive season that will likely lead to him being taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Now the Huskies star is following in the footsteps of Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison in preparation for next month's 2024 NFL Draft, and NFL team executives are taking note.
The competition for top wideout in the draft heated up recently at the 2024 NFL Combine when LSU star Malik Nabors ran a blistering 40-yard dash.
A recent mock draft paired Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans with one of the top wide receivers in the draft.
Now, the spotlight has become fixated on Rome Odunze and his quest for maximizing his value in the first round of the draft.
Washington Football's Odunze Makes Key Decision
A report from Pete Thamel on X shared the news of the Washington star's decision. Rome Odunze will reportedly skip his former team's Pro Day. Odunze seems to believe he has already done enough to be taken in the first round and doesn't need to show scouts anything else before the 2024 NFL Draft takes place in downtown Detroit.
Sources: Former Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze will not work out at the school's Pro Day on Thursday. Odunze plans to stand on his performance at the NFL Combine in February, where he performed all of the wide receiver drills and ran a 4.45 40-yard dash.
Ohio State Football Star Harrison, Jr.'s Decision
The Rome Odunze announcement came after Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr.'s decision to skip the Buckeyes' Pro Day. Harrison is already considered to be the top wide receiver in the draft, although Nabors has been pushing him for the top spot in recent weeks and Odunze is gaining ground according to some well known NFL writers.
Odunze is considered to be the third best receiver in many circles and is likely to be a first round pick, perhaps in the top 15 to 20 range according to most draft predictions in recent weeks. Lately, Odunze has been rocketing up draft boards, rising to number four overall on venerable ESPN prognosticator Mel Kiper Jr.'s list.
Thamel added context to Odunze's decision with a follow-up tweet three hours after his original post on X.
He projects as the No. 4 player in Mel Kiper’s latest top prospect rankings. He's met with or is scheduled to meet with eight teams picking in the Top 10. He led the nation in receiving yards in 2023 with 1,640 yards.
The Washington football wide receiver had five catches for 87 yards with a long of 44 yards in the National Championship Game against Will Johnson and the Michigan Wolverines.