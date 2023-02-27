NFL Draft season is beginning to heat up as the Scouting Combine kicks off this week. There are plenty of updates regarding the big names, and the quarterbacks are always the biggest ones to watch. However, one big name is Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson, who is projected to be a top-10 pick in basically every mock draft.

The electric edge rusher got a massive injury update heading into the Combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson, one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, is progressing well in his recovery from a fractured foot. But Wilson started ramping up workouts two weeks ago and plans to wait until his pro day to do drills and testing, per source.”

Tyree Wilson is one of the most exciting prospects in the class because of his physical traits and his “Giannis-like wingspan.” He stands 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds and could end up as a top-5 pick alongside Alabama star Will Anderson.

Wilson finished the season with 36 tackles, a forced fumble, and seven sacks, providing a massive spark for the Red Raiders defense.

Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech pic.twitter.com/mNBKANjdQt — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) February 27, 2023

Wilson suffered a season-ending injury against Kansas on November 12 and has been working hard to get healthy before the NFL Draft. Nonetheless, he was active at the Senior Bowl and met with almost every team in the top 10. As the 2023 NFL Draft gets closer, Tyree Wilson’s name could be one flying up draft boards, especially if he impresses during his bench press at the Combine.