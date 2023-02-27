The Chicago Bears are on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft, even if the draft is still two months away. After finishing with a 3-14 record in 2022, the Bears landed the top overall pick in the upcoming draft, and will have a big decision to make when it comes to who they will be taking with the first pick.

Or will they? The Bears have reportedly been open to trading out of the top overall pick as the draft approaches, and rumors have begun to surface that they are indeed leaning towards trading the number one pick in the draft and moving back a few spots. So with a trade becoming a real possibility for Chicago, let’s take a look at four players they could target if they move back in the draft.

4. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

There are different spots the Bears could trade back to in the draft, but there’s almost no chance their first pick will be outside the top ten. If they land closer to the end of the top ten than the front, they could lock in on Quentin Johnston, who is considered to be one of the top wide receivers in this draft class, if not the best one outright.

Johnston broke out in a big way in 2022 (60 REC, 1069 YDS, 6 TD) and played a big role in helping TCU make it all the way to the National Championship Game. Johnston’s 6’4, 200 pound frame makes him an ideal outside wide receiver, and he could develop into the perfect go-to target for Justin Fields under center. It’s not the Bears biggest need, but if they like Johnston, he would be a great fit in their offense.

3. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Fields also needs more protection under center, which could lead them to target his former Ohio State teammate in Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson was a freshman when Fields was a junior in 2020, and while he didn’t play, there would obviously be a bit of familiarity between the two that could lead the Bears to feel more comfortable picking him over another strong tackle like Peter Skoronski.

Johnson likely will be coming off the board in the 5-10 range, which is a little bit earlier than Johnston. Johnson is a big guy (6’6, 315 pounds) who has the athletic upside to become one of the top offensive linemen in the league. He’s a bit raw still, but if he can put all the pieces together, Johnson would be a home run pick for the Bears if they trade back.

2. Will Anderson Jr., OLB/EDGE, Alabama

The more likely scenario for the Bears if they trade back would see them stay within the top five, where pretty much anyone is on the board. Since the Bears don’t need a quarterback, that will allow them to draft one of the best players available. If the board breaks their way, they could see star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. fall right into their lap.

Anderson was a monster in each of his three seasons for Alabama, racking up at least seven sacks in each of his seasons. Anderson’s best season actually came in 2021, when he racked up 17,5 sacks and an astounding 31 tackles for a loss, and even after a weaker 2022 season by his standards, he’s still considered arguably the best player in this draft. Depending on how the board falls, the Bears could conceivably trade back and still get Anderson, which would be a huge win for them.

1. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

There’s still a chance that the Bears could hold onto the top overall pick, and if they do, Jalen Carter seems to be their top target. There also might be a better chance for them to trade back in the draft and still land Carter rather than Anderson if that’s the route they opt to take. Whichever way you slice it, it looks like Carter could end up being the Bears top target in the draft.

On the surface, Carter’s numbers don’t necessarily blow you away (32 tackles, three sacks, 7 TFL, 3 PD, 2 FF) but he was the key piece that helped Georgia’s defense tick. Carter can regularly generate pressure on the opposing quarterback despite constantly getting double-teamed as an interior lineman, and he’s also a beast when it comes to defending the run.

You can also make an argument that adding an interior defensive lineman is the Bears biggest offseason need, and if that’s the case, that would further solidify Carter as a dynamite selection for Chicago. If the Bears can find a way to trade back in the draft and still end up with Carter, that would be a massive victory for them.