Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

While the Carolina Panthers only have the first pick in the first round of Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft, that might not be the case for the whole night.

Apparently, the Panthers are exploring the possibility of getting back late in the first round of the draft if the opportunity to take a pass rusher at that point presents itself, per Sports Illustrated. As mentioned, Carolina only has the first pick in the first round. The team’s next pick after that is in the second round at no. 39 overall.

The Panthers have been rumored in the past few weeks to be set on taking Bryce Young top overall, and it seems that hasn’t changed.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The Panthers are taking Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick, and that might not be it for the night for them. Word is they’ve been exploring trading back into the bottom of the first round for a pass rusher, if the right one is there,” Albert Breer of SI wrote.

It remains to be seen if the Panthers will actually seek another trade to return in the first round, but considering how they pulled off the trade with the Chicago Bears for the no. 1 overall pick, it won’t be a surprise if they do. The team is set to rebuild, and they would certainly want to get as much talent as possible in order to surround Bryce Young with the right support and weapons to thrive.

The only question now is what the Panthers are willing to give if they trade for a late first-rounder. To recall, they already traded multiple first-rounders to the Bears to get the no. 1 pick.