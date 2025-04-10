The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an exciting offseason. Jacksonville brought in head coach Liam Coen to usher in a new era. Jaguars fans will have big expectations for him and Trevor Lawrence during the 2025 season.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence does not have a firm target date for his return from injury. However, he said on Wednesday that he is “very optimistic” that he will “be perfectly good for the season.”

“The amount of throws might be a little lighter to start and work our way up, just until I get really, fully back,” Lawrence said of his offseason plan via NFL.com's Nick Shook. “I imagine that and maybe just some handoff stuff will be a little limited, but besides that I think that won't last too long. I'm throwing and obviously progressing my way up, further distance, more throws, just trying to be smart and not jump into the deep end right away. Just trying to work up to it.”

Lawrence had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder to repair an AC joint injury. He was placed on injured reserve shortly afterward and did not play for the rest of the season.

That was not Lawrence's only injury from the 2024 season either.

Lawrence also suffered a brutal blow to the head from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair late in December. He was in concussion protocol before going on IR because of his shoulder surgery.

Trevor Lawrence will adapt to new Jaguars scheme while recovering from injury

Lawrence also noted that he will have to adjust to Liam Coen's new offensive scheme while recovering from injury.

Lawrence knows that developing his footwork is an important next step.

“There's some things I've known about my footwork over the years of playing that I felt like have been a little bit of a weakness,” he said. “So, there's some things that we've talked about of just, what are those things? What are we identifying as things to work on? And then the system is built around timing and tying your feet to your progression and playing on time. So it allows you to get back side, it allows you to get to checkdowns or whatever it may be, and you can feel comfortable playing on time. More than any system I've ever learned, it's structured and based off that.”

Lawrence is not 100% healthy yet, but he will work with Coen on these details during OTAs this summer.

“And it takes some work. Flipping my stance, just some little things like that that are small that many people wouldn't notice, but I have so many banked reps of the other way, I've got to just get all of these on my own and work them so once camp comes around I'm ready to go.”

Hopefully Lawrence can thrive in Coen's offense.