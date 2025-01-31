The Jacksonville Jaguars decided to move on from head coach Doug Pederson after the 2024 season. The Super Bowl-winning coach was the leader of the Jaguars for the past three seasons. However, owner Shad Khan felt the need to move on and hire a new head coach. Now it seems that other NFL teams are seeking Pederson for their coaching staffs.

Multiple teams have inquired about Doug Pederson as an offensive coordinator candidate during this hiring cycle, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler reports that it is uncertain at this stage whether Pederson is interested in a coordinator job. Either way, multiple teams have looked into the possibility of hiring Pederson. He has yet to take any coaching interviews during this hiring cycle.

Pederson has a history has a successful head coach. He spent four seasons in Philadelphia, during which his teams went 42-37-1 during the regular season and 4-2 during the playoffs. Pederson won a Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 NFL season.

The Eagles fired Pederson after the 2020 season and replaced him with Nick Sirianni.

It took until 2022 before Pederson was back in the big chair, this time in Jacksonville. During his three seasons, the Jaguars went 22-29 during the regular season and 1-1 during the playoffs.

Which NFL teams could have reached out to Doug Pederson?

There are several teams that could be interested in bringing in a talented coach like Doug Pederson.

The NFL still has several vacant offensive coordinator roles despite being weeks into the hiring cycle. Below are a list of all teams that still need an offensive coordinator.

Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A few of these teams don't make a lot of sense for Pederson.

There is no chance that he returns to the Jaguars, so scratch them off the list. The 49ers also don't feel like a fit because Kyle Shanahan is charge of the offense as a head coach. The Saints are a possibility, but they are not one of the teams that have contacted Pederson. This is guaranteed because New Orleans is still seeking a head coach.

The remaining five teams (Cowboys, Texans, Raiders, Jets, Buccaneers) are likely among the teams who have contacted Pederson about an OC role.

It will be interesting to see if Pederson decides to take any coordinator interviews during this hiring cycle. If not, it could signal and end to his career as an NFL coach.