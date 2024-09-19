There are perks to being an NFL star, such as attaining generational wealth, having contract leverage, and brand deals. The downside, though, is dealing with haters, which Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce are well-versed in.

Rodgers took the crown for “most annoying player off the field” in a 3,000-fan survey, via Action Network's Ben Mendelowitz.

“Off the field, no one irritates fans quite like Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback topped the list as the most annoying player, with 27% of respondents naming him the most frustrating NFL personality,” Mendelowitz said. “The sentiment cuts across different age groups and fan bases, but older generations are especially vocal about their dislike for Rodgers. In fact, 43% of Chicago Bears fans — perhaps predictably, given the Packers-Bears rivalry — named Rodgers their least favorite player.”

Rodgers yelling “I still own you!” at Bears fans in 2021 probably didn't go over well with them. The 40-year-old had a point, though, as he has a 24-5 record against the embattled franchise.

However, Rodgers' enigmatic personality isn't for everyone. The four-time MVP's well-documented conspiracy theories, dishonesty about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, and general “psychedelic hippy” vibe are an acquired taste for the average NFL fan.

Kelce, who is responsible for Taylor Swift's inclusion into the NFL world, came in second.

“Following closely behind was Travis Kelce, with 17% of fans finding the Kansas City Chiefs tight end just as irksome,” Mendelowitz continued. “Kelce’s high-energy persona might not sit well with some, especially younger fans, as the 18-24 age group ranked him the most annoying player (21%).”

Kelce's known for his frat-boyish shtick, yelling “Fight for your right to party!” after the Chiefs' Super Bowl wins. Although there's nothing wrong with dating pop stars, many fans resent how NFL broadcasts constantly cut to Swift's reaction in the crowd whenever the all-time great tight end does anything on the field, as well as the league's coverage of her on social media.

Are fans being hard on the two stars, or do they have a point?

NFL fans can't control players' personalities

Sports stars going through controversy on and off the field is a tale as old as time. While Rodgers was prolific on the Green Bay Packers, his crankiness increased as the team continuously fell short of its championship aspirations after his lone Super Bowl victory in the 2010 campaign.

Rodgers fell out of favor due to his rebellious nature towards the end of his Packers tenure, via Forbes' Rob Reischel.

“The drama began as the passive-aggressive Rodgers took continuous jabs at former head coach Mike McCarthy throughout the years. And while McCarthy lost his fastball during his final days in Green Bay, he also lost the support of Rodgers,” Reischel recounted. “McCarthy was fired on Dec. 2, 2018 — which ironically was Rodgers’ 35th birthday — and Rodgers was given the label of ‘Coach Killer.’”

Rodgers then strong-armed Green Bay into letting him make personnel decisions, including trading for veteran wideout and former teammate Randall Cobb in 2021. This was most likely due to the legend's frustration with the lack of elite support around him other than Davante Adams and Aaron Jones for much of his time on the team. Rather than give him a better supporting cast, the team traded up to draft his successor Jordan Love 26th overall in 2020.

All of this led up to a disappointing 8-9 2022 season after Rodgers skipped the off-season program, leading to his drama-filled exit and eventual trade to the New York Jets. Although the California native is one of the greatest to ever lace the cleats, he's not as well-loved as many other previous stars.

Kelce, meanwhile, has drawn criticism for his brand deals with controversial companies such as Pfizer and Bud Light, with Rodgers even calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on a “The Pat McAfee Show” appearance.

While fans have the right to dislike whoever they want, one thing is for certain: the most successful people are often the most hated.