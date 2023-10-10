New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers previously referred to Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer,” due to Kelce's support of the vaccine. Kelce responded by questioning how he got into “vax wars” with Rodgers. Following Kelce's comments, Rodgers challenged the tight end to a debate on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Listen, Mr. Pfizer said he didn't think he'd be in a vax war with me,” Rodgers said. “This ain't a war homie, this is just a conversation. But if you wanna have some sort of dual, debate… come on the show. Let's have a conversation. Let's do it like in John Wick 4. We both have a second, somebody to help us out.

“I'm gonna take my man RFK Jr. (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.)… he (Kelce) can have Tony Fauci (Anthony Fauci)… and we can have a conversation about this.”

Aaron Rodgers vs. Travis Kelce… in a vaccine debate?

Pat McAfee said he thought Rodgers would go with Joe Rogan. Nevertheless, everyone on the show admitted that Rodgers/Kennedy Jr versus Kelce/Fauci would lead to massive ratings.

In the end, this is still a sensitive subject. Many people feel strongly one way or the other. Rodgers and Kelce clearly have differing viewpoints on it as well. Although Rodgers likely said this in a half-joking manner, perhaps Kelce will accept the invitation and we will get to witness a debate.

Although, there are no guarantees that Kennedy Jr and/or Fauci would have any interest in this.

From a football standpoint, Rodgers is currently rehabbing from an injury he suffered during the first game of the season. The Jets are 2-3 following their Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Kelce's Chiefs are 4-1. Kelce is playing well and Kansas City projects to be a Super Bowl contender once again, but there have been more headlines about his relationship with Taylor Swift during the 2023 season.

Travis Kelce is trying to keep the focus on football, but we will likely receive a response from him to Aaron Rodgers soon.