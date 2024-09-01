The Houston Texans made it farther than most pundits expected in CJ Stroud's rookie season. Now, the task will be for Coach DeMeco Ryans' team to build on last season with a star-studded cast around their stud sophomore quarterback in Texas.

On Friday Greg Jennings, a former Western Michigan and Green Bay Packers star, went all in on Stroud and the Texans. He talked about “putting his flag down” on Houston going all the way to the Super Bowl. He predicted Stroud and the Texans to beat Jared Goff and the Lions in what would be a star-studded matchup between a young rising QB and an established veteran, both of whom would be seeking their first ever Super Bowl win.

The Jennings prediction came during an eye-opening take on Stroud from Cam Newton. Meanwhile, Texans GM Nick Caserio got real on the decision to release offensive talent Noah Brown. The Texans no longer have Deshaun Watson, who is now with the Browns.

But they do have a chance to go far in the playoffs if Stroud and his teammates mature in a hurry.

Texans' new additions

The Texans had a great offseason according to most NFL analysts.

The crown jewel of the class was trade acquisition and ex-Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who suddenly gives Stroud another go-to guy at a time when Nico Collins was developing into a star in his own right.

Danielle Hunter is the underrated, star addition of the defense. He had 16 sacks last season for the Vikings while manning his defensive end position. The Texans' pass rush needs more bullets in the chamber. Hunter is the guy to provide just that.

Stroud's maturation as a passer

Stroud has been one of those “close but no cigar” type of players since his days with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He has bonded with his teammate Nico Collins over his inability to beat his rival Michigan at Ohio State, something that Collins could relate to from his time at Michigan.

Those two have bonded over similarities in terms of their goals and history. Stroud proved he can spread the wealth to multiple big-time receivers at Ohio State and made the best of a solid but unspectacular receiving corps with the Texans last season.

Now, the hard work begins. CJ Stroud, DeMeco Ryans, Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Texans need to be 100% dialed in from the opening kickoff if their Super Bowl hopes are to reach any level of maturation this season. It all starts between the ears, and that is the area where Houston can make the biggest leap.