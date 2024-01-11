The NFL is going international again in 2024.

The National Football League will again be heading overseas in 2024, with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers all set to participate, the league announced on Thursday.

The Bears, Vikings and Jaguars will all play in London during their regular-season slates, while the Panthers will kick off in Munich, Germany.

Chicago and Minnesota will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while Jacksonville will be back at Wembley Stadium after playing there twice last year. Carolina will play at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

“Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024,” explained Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president of club business, league events and international at the NFL.

“Whether tackle or flag football, international passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow, and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport.”

Bears, Jaguars, Vikings, Panthers owners release statements

Here's what the owners of each of the four included NFL teams had to say on Thursday, per NFL.com.

“We certainly owe a debt of thanks to the thousands of fans in the U.K., Ireland and throughout Europe who have made the Jaguars their NFL team since our first London home game in 2013,” said Shad Khan, owner of the Jags. “We've now played 11 games in London, have forged deep relationships with fans and businesses, have introduced American football to young people that participate in our community programs throughout the U.K., and we've raised funds and supported causes that touch many lives.”

“Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion. And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness,” explained George H. McCaskey, chairman of the Bears. “This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season.”

“We are honored to once again represent the NFL in the continued effort to make the game of football more accessible globally,” Mark Wilf, owner/president of the Vikings, echoed. “We've seen tremendous international support of the Vikings with our previous three London games and with our successful bid to land the United Kingdom as a global market. Our focus will be on winning for the fourth consecutive time in London, along with replicating the incredible gameday environment we enjoy in Minnesota and creating a memorable experience for our partners and fans.”

“It's an honor for the Carolina Panthers to play in Munich in 2024,” said Panthers owner David Tepper. “This game represents more than playing internationally for us. With more than 200 German-owned companies in the Charlotte area, this opportunity offers a special connection for the Panthers and our community. We are excited to deepen our relationships with our German fans, engage with our partners and continue to grow our brand globally.”

The NFL will also play its first-ever game in South America in 2024, with history to be made at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil later this year.