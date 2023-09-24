The NFL is one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, as football continues to grow in popularity in not just America, but all around the globe. As a result, the NFL is looking to continue to develop their international following, with games taking place in the United Kingdom and Germany during the 2023 campaign. And with these games being big hits, it sounds like the NFL has some massive plans when it comes to their continued international growth.

The NFL has been playing games in London dating all the way back to the 2007 season, and we have seen play in Germany and Mexico over the past few seasons as well. With these international games continuing to be a big hit wherever they are played, it sounds like the league is looking to set up games that will be played in Spain and Brazil as early as next season.

RECOMMENDED League looking to expand to France, Spain after success with international games Alex Sabri · 10 months ago

“As the NFL prepares to play three games over the next three Sundays in London, the league already is preparing to play future international games in Spain and Brazil, according to NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly. Earlier this month, the NFL sent officials to investigate the possibility of playing the first NFL regular-season games in Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo as soon as next season.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

Given how popular these international contests have been for the league, it makes sense that they are intent on continuing to venture to other parts of the world to play a game or two each season. Whether or not these games end up on the schedule next season remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be surprising to see NFL games being played in Spain and Brazil in the near future.