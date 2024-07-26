Although the Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning champs, the Chicago Bears are at the center of the football world as NFL teams kick off training camp. On the field, Chicago looks like they're worthy of the attention, especially with the plays Caleb Williams is making. But when you're at the center of it all, you got to look the part off the field, too – especially when you're Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Formally rocking a slicked-back, over-gelled hairdo, Eberflus mixed things up after his wife requested he cut his hair shorter, via Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. He also kept a clean shave, but after not having to do a press conference in quite a while, Eberflus had let it grow out. This led Eberflus' barber, Lawrence Funk, to convince Chicago's coach to take a new look, which appropriately fits the bill of the revamped Bears.

Eberflus' style change made its official debut soon after he introduced new coordinators Eric Washington and Shane Waldron, and it was an instant hit with fans. During the new look's debut, Funk got a call from Bears legend Kyle Long, who knew something was up.

“Did you cut Flus' hair,” asked Long.

“Yeah, on Tuesday,” replied Funk.

“I knew it, bro,” Long said. “That's a gorgeous man.”

Chicago's head coach took the warm reception in stride, even purchasing a high-end blow dryer to get the same results for his hair every time. As the saying goes, if you look good, you feel good, and based on his new look, Eberflus feels great.

“When you look nicer and you dress nicer, people respect you more,” Funk said. “Flus had the longer pushback hair that was kind of dangling when the wind's blowing, and he looked stressed out. You go from that and get a shorter haircut, grow a beard. He's got some sun. He looks like a new person.”

Can the new-look Matt Eberflus lead Bears to playoffs?

Besides the new look, Eberflus is probably feeling great about how his team is shaping up on the field lately. With Williams now as the quarterback for the Bears, it might finally be real, especially with the weapons surrounding him.

Between De'Andre Swift, D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, rookie receiver Rome Odunze, and others, the Bears have one of the NFL's more loaded offenses. On defense, meanwhile, Eberflus has built a unit that fits his exact style, which leaves Chicago primed to make a possible playoff run.

The Bears have the pieces on either side of the ball to compete and, given the matchup, possibly dominate. However, they share a division with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, who, like the Bears, are expected to be in the playoffs next year.

Depending on how things go in the division, a fresh-looking Eberflus could take Chicago back to the postseason for the first time since 2020 or watch the postseason handsomely from his couch. That's just how tough and talented this division is.