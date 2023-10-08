Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson reacted to quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance following a 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“Trevor played extremely tough and physical today… He does what it takes to win that down,” Pederson said, via a Sunday tweet from Black&Teal editor Carlos Sanchez.

Trevor Lawrence finished the Sunday matchup with 315 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts. The one-time Pro Bowler added 31 rushing yards on seven carries. He completed a six-yard touchdown pass to Jaguars receiver Zay Jones with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter. Receiver Calvin Ridley led Jacksonville with 122 receiving yards on seven receptions during the win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended the game with 359 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and one rushing touchdown. Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams picked off a pass from Allen with 13:06 remaining in the fourth quarter. Buffalo receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis recorded 121 and 100 receiving yards, respectively. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver notched three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and nine tackles.

Trevor Lawrence, the former No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, threw for 207 yards and one touchdown during a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium. He earned a total of just over 4,110 passing yards during the 2022 season, putting him in ninth place in the NFL ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, now-New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, according to NFL.com.

The Jaguars will kick off against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EDT on Oct. 15 in EverBank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.