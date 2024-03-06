With Bill Belichick not landing a vacant role, the long-time New England Patriots head coach is still searching for his next opportunity. Peyton Manning has a plan in mind that would pair Belichick up with Alabama football legend Nick Saban.
Manning is attempting to sign Belichick to his Omaha Productions entertainment company, via Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. If Belichick were to accept Manning's offer, Omaha Productions would look to pair him with Saban on a ‘Manningcast' type show.
Saban is already a member of ESPN's College Gameday. Omaha Productions and ESPN work in tandem on the Manningcast and various Manning productions. Belichick has yet to meet with ESPN over the role, but Manning is a driving force trying to push a deal to the finish line.
The usual Manningcast features Peyton and his brother Eli Manning breaking down Monday Night Football matchups live and interviewing guests. Belichick and Saban could create a similar concept with their football knowledge now available for the world to hear.
Both head coaches are two of the most respected in their field. Belichick won 266 games over his 24 games in New England, winning six Super Bowls and three Coach of the Year awards. Saban went 206-29 in his 17 years at Alabama, winning seven National Championships and two Coach of the Year awards.
Having Peyton and Eli Manning throughout the Monday Night Football schedule has brought a new look to the traditional broadcasting of the game. If Manning gets his wish, two of the greatest football minds will soon be on national television breaking down the latest matchups.