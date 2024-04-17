The New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways with legendary head coach Bill Belichick earlier this offseason. This was the first time that such a successful coach hit the open market since Paul Brown in the 1960s.
Belichick received interest from around the league but never landed a new head coaching job. An eye-opening ESPN story sheds light on why Belichick wasn’t able to land a job during the past hiring cycle.
One revelation from the article is how interested the Philadelphia Eagles were in Belichick. The Eagles apparently felt that he still had what it takes, particularly after nearly beating the Eagles with an inferior team in 2023.
GM Howie Roseman reportedly had a conversation with Bill, but a source confirms the talk did not cover the possibility of working for the Eagles.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly sought council from a confidant about whether it was worth it or not to overhaul the team’s plans and philosophies to make way for the legendary coach.
“You'll have to start over again,” said a source with firsthand knowledge of the Eagles' thinking. “Who would replace him? He hasn't had a good record of developing coaches. They were afraid that he'll have changed everything and every person, and [then] you'll be starting from scratch again. He didn't demand those changes, but they felt like, if we hire him, we have to give everything to him and trust how he does it.”
Other teams that passed on Bill Belichick include Cowboys, Commanders, Panthers, and Titans
The Dallas Cowboys were one option after suffering an embarrassing blowout loss in the wild card round that brought Mike McCarthy’s future into question.
Belichick and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are friends, which caused many in the media to link Belichick and Dallas.
Ultimately, Jones is loyal to a fault with his head coaches and decided to let McCarthy coach in the final year of his contract. No doubt that Belichick to Dallas rumors will resurface next offseason barring a miraculous 2024 season for the Cowboys.
Belichick was also linked to the Washington Commanders, who gained a new ownership group and started a complete franchise rebuild this offseason. Rumors increased after Washington hired GM Adam Peters, a former Patriots staffer under Belichick.
However, principal owner Josh Harris decided to pass on Belichick in order to recreate the environment he has with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils — a strong general manager who is more powerful than a head coach.
The Carolina Panthers considered Belichick one year ago, but decided to pass this offseason. One source noted that owner David Tepper routinely pours over data and uses it to critique his coach’s play calling. The source thought it would be “tough to do with Belichick as the figurehead.”
Finally, the Tennessee Titans had a head coaching vacancy after firing former Patriot Mike Vrabel. Tennessee wanted someone who could come in and collaborate with current GM Ran Carthon. Belichick did not check that box.
One source told ESPN that Belichick’s “ability to build a culture at this stage is an issue. … He was so stubborn with the offense. He ran that offense down to a pulp. Mac Jones looked like a capable quarterback early. You think [Joe] Judge and Matt Patricia can run the offense for him? It's arrogance.”
NFL fans believe Belichick may return in 2025 to be the head coach of an NFL team. He needs 15 more wins to pass Don Shula as the winningest coach in NFL history.