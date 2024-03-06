Cam Newton has finally opened up about the brawl he was involved in at a youth 7v7 football tournament in Atlanta last Februaru.The free agent NFL quarterback recently was a guest on The Big Podcast with Shaq hosted by former NBA superstar big man Shaquille O'Neal and shared a version of the story about what happened in that fight that went viral.
“Those are all funny things, but when I look at it, it's like, man, it could have got ugly on both sides. The type of person, when I feel triggered, I react. It's not, come on Shaq, let's go get 'em. Come on, let's go. I'm not that person. You say something to me and I go, I don't think, and that's the issue,” said Cam Newton, who last saw action in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Cam Newton wants celebrities to learn from the incident
Newton also tried to use the incident as a warning to other celebrities that people like them are always going to be a target. The former NFL Most Valuable Player also said that he could have found himself in a much more problematic situation in situations like that. Newton nor the people he fought against were charged in relation to that controversial scuffle.
“But that's just how I rock and roll. You know what I'm saying? But I just have to be better. And I want to use this as an example for athletes, entertainers, people of influence. … That is high a target to people where you just want to chill out with your friends. You may want to be at In-N-Out Burger, you want to go to Chick-fil-A, you want to just go to a hookah lounge, you just want to hang out. Somebody going to say something triggering to you and it just takes one time and ugly because I could be in jail, somebody filing a lawsuit, hell knows what happens with that.”
Cam Newton will always be regarded as one of the best quarterbacks of his era even though he was not able to win a Super Bowl. And now that he's not worrying as much about football as he used to back in his prime, people can expect to see more of him off the field. Hopefully, he won't find himself in such a troublesome situation again.