On Monday, Cam Newton announced his intent to return to the NFL, proclaiming there are not 32 quarterbacks currently in the league who are better than him. Tuesday, he showed just how serious he is about this comeback tour while throwing at Auburn Football’s Pro Day.

The 2015-16 MVP looked comfortable at his old stomping grounds and threw a beautiful deep pass to his brother Caylin following an improvised scramble, via Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer. Most scouts had little time to prepare for Newton given the timing of his announcement, but those who were in attendance likely raised their eyebrows after witnessing Newton’s impressive display of athleticism and arm talent.

Cam Newton with an impromptu Scramble Drill bomb to his younger brother Caylin pic.twitter.com/nxwmNtAzYq — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 21, 2023

Although some fans will argue the game has passed him by, Newton is in elite company. He won a Heisman Trophy and National Championship at Auburn, an NFL MVP award and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl. Those are the type of credentials that stick with executives, but health issues and problems with accuracy have seemingly limited his current market value.

He started for the New England Patriots in 2020 before returning to the Panthers in the 2021-22 season. His elite rushing ability was still on display, but he recorded a negative touchdown-interception ratio in both seasons. Newton will turn 34 in May, so the likelihood a team covets him as a starter is not high. But that does not mean he won’t have suitors.

Cam Newton is a trailblazer in many respects, having come into the league as a throwing-running, hybrid quarterback many franchises drool over today. Still, he is not ready for his chapter in the history books to conclude.

Exhibitions like the one he put on in Auburn could ensure Newton does not fade away into obscurity. NFL Training Camp may very well be in his future.