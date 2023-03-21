Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Cam Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2021 season. However, the quarterback hasn’t given up hope on a potential NFL comeback. Newton made those intentions loud and clear with his latest NSFW announcement.

Newton announced that he will be throwing at Auburn’s Pro Day. While it came in classic Newton style, the quarterback made one thing clear. He still believes he is better than some of the quarterbacks in the NFL today.

“Ain’t 32 motherf—ers better than me,” Newton said in his Twitter video.

Cam Newton is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks to play in the NFL. During his initial run with the Carolina Panthers, Newton helped revolutionize what it means to be a mobile quarterback. Simply put, Newton at the goal line was always a danger to score.

Over his 11-year NFL career, Newton threw for 32,382 yards and 194 touchdowns. He added 5,628 rushing yards and an additional 75 scores. Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, the 2011 Rookie of the Year and the 2015 MVP.

But for all his success, Newton seemed to run out of gas at the end of his career. He returned to the Panthers in 2021, but went just 0-5 as a starter. He had more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (4). While he scored five rushing touchdowns, Newton’s 230 rushing yards were the lowest of his career in seasons where he appeared in 8+ games.

Still, Newton seems ready to prove that he can still compete at the highest level. He’s extremely confident that he is better than some of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL today. At this year’s Auburn Pro Day, Newton will have an opportunity to show off his arm and show scouts that he can still make plays on the gridiron.