NFL quarterback Carson Wentz and his wife Madison have a lot to celebrate. The happy parents announced the arrival of their third baby on Instagram on Wednesday, July 5. In a family photo shoot, they announced baby number three will be another little girl, cementing his status as a girl dad, per People.

“We're so grateful that God has blessed us with… another GIRL coming soon! Can't wait to see all the adventures that lie ahead for these girlies and how quickly dad can lose his hair 🙃,” Carson Wentz wrote in the caption.

“But in all seriousness, we're so excited to meet this little one and thankful for all the support we have!” he concluded.

The photos feature the growing family, with the couple laughing as their two girls experience a range of emotions throughout the series of photos. Baby girl no. 3, who has yet to be named, will join Hudson Rose, 20 months, and Hadley Jayne, 3.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wentz also shared social media support of his family by wishing his wife a happy birthday. He wanted to celebrate everything she does for their family in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Happy birthday to the best wifey and mama there is. You support and love our family so well and we're so grateful for you love! 🙌🏻” he wrote in the caption.

Wentz and his wife married in July 2018 in Philadelphia, five months after he proposed. The proposal and subsequent wedding followed his Super Bowl win with the Eagles.

The NFL quarterback is a free agent after spending last season with the Washington Commanders. As for his upcoming season, he said via a reporter on June 14: “Free-agent QB Carson Wentz has been spending time in Tampa, throwing and studying film with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. Wentz wants and intends to play this season, and is awaiting the right situation.”