The NFL will be making its way back to Mexico City, certainly much to the delight of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

On Monday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it official that the league will play regular-season games at Estadio Banorte for the next three years, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Furthermore, the game will be played in December 2026, bringing the total to nine international contests, per Ian Rappaport of The NFL Network. Plus, Goodell said he spoke to the players who enjoyed playing international games, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Essentially, NFL players love representing the game on a global stage. The game in Mexico City will mark the first time the league has played there in three years.

In 2022, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals played the previous game in Mexico City, with the 49ers winning 38-10. Ironically, both teams played in the first-ever game in Mexico City in 2005.

The Cardinals won the game 31-14 before 103,467 fans. It marked the first pro football game outside of the United States. On Nov. 21, 2016, the Oakland Raiders defeated the Houston Texans 27-20 in the first Monday Night Football game in Mexico City.

The following season, the New England Patriots defeated the Raiders 33-8. In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed over the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17.

Recently, the league has been criss-crossing the globe putting on regular-season games. Among the locales have been London, Berlin, Dublin, and São Paulo.

For the 2026 season, games will be played in Mexico City, London, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Melbourne, and Paris.