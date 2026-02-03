The NFL Super Bowl LX is almost here and is less than a week away. On Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, the New England Patriots will play the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. The much-awaited Super Bowl will also feature the popular Halftime Show set to be headlined by Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny. However, with still time left for the event, multiple NFL players have revealed their “dream performer.”

As part of The Athletic's annual NFL anonymous player survey, several players were asked who their dream halftime performer would be. While the late legendary popstar Michael Jackson topped the list, he was followed by Drake in the rankings. However, fans might remember Kendrick Lamar dissing him during last year's Halftime Show.

“Beyonce. They should just let her do it every year,” an AFC offensive player said. “I’ve gotta get George Strait in there, followed by a close Chris Stapleton. His national anthem was awesome, so let’s give him halftime,” while another NFC offensive player stated.

“I feel like we should have had E-40 or somebody from the Bay (area) do it,” while another NFC defensive player from a different team opened up regarding this year’s show, “A collective of artists from the Bay Area, similar to the L.A. halftime show.” Florence & The Machine and Bad Bunny were two other choices by an NFC defensive player and an AFC special teamer.

However, apart from these, “MJ” and Drake were two of the top choices, with them receiving 13 and 11 votes each. Beyoncé received a total of four votes, followed by three votes for Chris Brown and Travis Scott each.

Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009, performed at Super Bowl XXVII in January 1993, which is often regarded as one of the most iconic halftime shows of all time.