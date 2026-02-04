Jalen Hurts may have just attempted the tush push for the last time. During the final seconds of the NFC's 66-52 victory versus the AFC in the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, the Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback broke out the polarizing play. He relished the chance to do something that is surely a rarity in the flag football world, giving the NFL just a little more evidence to review before owners possibly vote on its legality again this May.

The tush push, or “Brotherly Shove,” as some Eagles fans call it, barley made it to the 2025-26 campaign. Needing 75 percent of league approval, the anti-tush push coalition fell two votes shy of forcing a ban. The topic could resurface at the 2026 Spring League Meeting, however.

Although other teams obviously use it, Philly is the poster franchise for the play. Hurts relies on his usually top-notch offensive line to propel him forward for a first down or touchdown. Because the Eagles were not the dominant force they were last season, the tush push was not under the microscope as often this year. However, the argument against it is arguably as compelling as ever.

Early in the campaign, fans drew attention to multiple instances in which it appeared that Philadelphia linemen had committed a false start that the officials did not call. Given how difficult it is to discern what is going on in the scrum, many believe that defenses are at an unfair disadvantage. Jalen Hurts does not seem concerned with outside opinions, though.

He is going to run the tush push whenever the opportunity presents itself, including at an exhibition game.