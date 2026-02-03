An anonymous NFC offensive player criticized the NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show in 2026, saying the performer “should always be an American.” Ironically, this has not always been the case.

The anonymous NFL player spoke to The Athletic about their thoughts regarding the Super Bowl Halftime Show, claiming the league is “trying too hard with this international stuff.”

“I don't even know who Bad Bunny is,” said the player. “I always think it should be an American. I think they're trying too hard with this International stuff.”

Now, this player's criticism isn't necessarily correct. Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States, and he is also an American citizen. Either way, the NFL has a history of having non-American artists perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Perhaps some of the criticism surrounding Bad Bunny's performance was due to his last tour. He famously elected not to visit the United States during his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. The Super Bowl will mark his first notable performance in the United States since his 2024 Most Wanted Tour. Bad Bunny remains extremely popular. He is coming off a three-win night at the 2026 Grammys, where he notably criticized ICE.

Bad Bunny is set to headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. Super Bowl 60 is set to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Additionally, Green Day will perform at the opening ceremony of the game. Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem before the game kicks off.

The past non-American NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show performers

There have been a lot of non-American Super Bowl Halftime Show performers in the past, from U2 to Shakira. Of course, there have been American icons, like Prince, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Tom Petty, who have also performed the show. Here is the full list of past non-American performers.