The New England Patriots drew slight concerns ahead of Super Bowl Sunday involving Drake Maye. The Patriots quarterback addressed reporters with a bad right shoulder during media day.

Maye, though, assured he would be fine. Now NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Maye will be a full go.

As Drake Maye first reported, the #Patriots QB was a full participant today. pic.twitter.com/fJQYddf32S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2026

Maye was a full participant Wednesday — often considered annually as the most important practice day for teams ahead of the big game. Wednesday is when teams officially start field preparation for the Super Bowl.

The second-year QB fell hard on his shoulder during the AFC title game victory over the Denver Broncos. Now he'll face a fierce Seattle Seahawks defense inside Levi's Stadium with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.

Patriots not facing a ‘revenge factor' from Seahawks

Maye wasn't a teenager yet when the Seahawks and Patriots last met in the Super Bowl. Even Mike Vrabel hadn't started his head coaching career yet.

Many fans across the globe started viewing the second Seattle-New England showdown as a revenge game for the NFC champs. After all, the Seahawks lost the last meeting in dramatic fashion at the goal line.

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, however, nixed the idea the Seahawks wants redemption from Super Bowl XLIX.

“We haven’t talked about it once,” Macdonald revealed to reporters Tuesday.

He adds how this Seahawks team is more dialed in on Sunday and not a contest that happened 11 years ago. Still, this Patriots team under Vrabel is built in the mold of the past championship winning teams of the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era.

Seattle, though, moved past its Legion of Boom identity and turned to more of a hybrid blitz-crazed team. That approach will be on display against Maye, regardless if his shoulder is ailing.