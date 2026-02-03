The anticipation for the NFL Super Bowl 60 is reaching its peak as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks prepare for a high-stakes rematch of their legendary encounter from over a decade ago. While the players focus on the field, the pregame atmosphere is set to be just as electric. One of the most prestigious events leading up to kickoff is The Players Tailgate, located just a short walk from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

This top-rated party offers fans a chance to mingle with NFL stars and enjoy a menu crafted by renowned celebrity chefs like Aaron May and Marc Murphy.

With ticket prices ranging from $550 for youth to over $27,000 for luxury cabanas, it serves as the ultimate hub for those looking to experience the gameday action up close.

According to a report from Jonathan Jones on X, formerly Twitter, the theatrical elements of the game will start early, with celebrity super fans taking center stage.

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has been selected to introduce the New England Patriots, while actor Chris Pratt will handle the honors for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Super Bowl LX: Jon Bon Jovi will introduce the Patriots and Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks on Sunday night pic.twitter.com/1KFGbD2s3X — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 3, 2026

Article Continues Below

These introductions add a layer of star power to a matchup already rich with narratives, including the emergence of young quarterbacks Drake Maye and Sam Darnold.

The spectacle continues into the midway point of the game with the highly anticipated halftime performance. This year, global icon Bad Bunny will take the stage, bringing a diverse musical flair to the 60th edition of the Super Bowl.

Known for hits like ‘Dakiti' and ‘La Cancion', the Puerto Rican artist represents the NFL’s commitment to a worldwide audience.

He joins a musical lineup that also includes Charlie Puth performing the National Anthem and Brandi Carlile singing America the Beautiful.

With the Seahawks’ top-ranked defense facing off against a rejuvenated Patriots dynasty, the combination of elite football and world-class entertainment ensures that Super Bowl LX will be a monumental event in sports history.