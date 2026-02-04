The so-called “Canton Cold War” involving Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft gained an unexpected accelerant this week. It came not from New England, but from Tony Dungy. During an NBC media session Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LX, the Hall of Fame coach and current voter was asked directly whether he cast a ballot for Belichick or Kraft.

Dungy declined. “I am not going to make a comment on it,” he said. “So we’ll find out who’s in and who’s out.”

In a week already buzzing with reports that both New England icons failed to reach the 80% threshold, the silence landed like a thunderclap.

The controversy traces back to a polarizing rule change that pitted one coach (Belichick) and one contributor (Kraft) against three senior finalists. These were Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, and LC Greenwood. Voters were required to select exactly three names. Around Super Bowl week, whispers suggested that long-time rivals of the Patriots’ dynasty may have prioritized seniors, effectively “canceling out” the New England duo.

Dungy’s refusal to explain his vote stands out because other voters have publicly detailed their reasoning. Given Dungy’s Colts repeatedly crossed paths with Belichick’s Patriots, critics see a potential conflict. Meanwhile, others argue voters owe no explanations at all. Either way, the non-answer has become the story.

The broader backlash is fierce. Reports of Belichick missing induction in his first year despite an eight-ring résumé have drawn condemnation from stars across eras. Allegations have been thrown about how scandals and politics may have overshadowed pedigree. Kraft’s parallel omission only deepened claims of a process needing more scrutiny.

The Class of 2026 will be revealed Thursday at NFL Honors. Until then, Dungy’s quiet may speak the loudest. It certainly add fuel to a debate that now rivals the drama on the field.