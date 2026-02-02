Cooper Kupp and Carlton Davis rises as one major positional matchup to watch on Super Bowl Sunday. But this is more than your typical wide receiver versus cornerback battle involving the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Both present rare history ahead of the big game in Santa Clara.

Kupp against Davis brings this rare moment: A previous title winning WR and CB facing each other. Davis claimed Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before Kupp led the Los Angeles Rams to theirs one year later.

Their solo battle will draw watchful eyes. Plus can dictate the winner inside Levi's Stadium for these reasons.

Cooper Kupp to be taken seriously on third downs

Kupp went from star WR1 during the Rams' 2021 championship run to serving as a closet security blanket option.

He's become a “bail out” option for Sam Darnold in the event Jaxson Smith-Njigba isn't open. Kupp discovered soft spots in the Rams' secondary especially on this late touchdown during the NFC title game.

Sam Darnold's 13-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp was Darnold's third touchdown of the game under pressure, a new career high. In Weeks 11 & 16 against the Rams, Darnold threw zero touchdowns and three interceptions under pressure.#LARvsSEA | #Seahawkspic.twitter.com/kK1FTTuAae — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 26, 2026

Darnold had the option to hit JSN, who had single coverage and positioned himself past the first down marker. Except Kupp found the soft zone and powered inside for six.

Davis comes in handy during this down sequence for the AFC champs. The 29-year-old once allowed a 40.6% completion percentage on third downs in 2024. He delivered a new career-low of surrendering 394 yards his side in N.E. — meaning opposing wideouts averaged just 9.2 yards a catch against him.

Patriots will trust Carlton Davis in man coverage

Davis established himself as a stout man coverage defender — one known for his high-volume of physicality.

But also due to his strong pair of eyes, as seen here versus CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Carlton Davis III with his second INT of the day! The @Patriots with their FOURTH of the half 😮 HOUvsNE on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/ZERwCkddEj — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

Davis thrives in the Patriots' spilt-field coverage alignments. His presence eases the idea of New England needing to roll with a dime look (six defensive backs).

Despite allowing four touchdowns his side, Davis delivered his finest coverage season yet: Surrendering under 62 yards each game and allowing no more than five catches when targeted.

The veteran will counter the Seahawk offense more through his eyes, coverage patience and then physicality.

Who wins this matchup battle?

Swinging more towards Kupp here but for multiple reasons.

For starters, he's attacked a Davis-led secondary before on a big stage — the 2021 season divisional round matchup at Tampa Bay. Davis happened to be on the field during the 44-yard catch that set up the Rams' walk-off winning field goal.

Doubtful Mike Macdonald calls a zero blitz with the game on the line and facing overtime. But Kupp has been in the league long enough to know a DB unit's weak spots.

Leading to the next reason why Kupp is at an advantage: He may not draw Davis one-on-one throughout the night.

Seattle offensive coordinator (plus incoming Las Vegas Raiders head coach) Klint Kubiak hits defenses with motions. Kupp, 32, remains heavily used in pre-snap motions to draw mismatches. Kubiak will aim to confuse New England's secondary and light up the scoreboard.

This solo battle is worth heating the popcorn up for. But Kupp's cerebral side and past history of exploiting coverages swing the advantage to Seattle.