Stefon Diggs and Nick Emmanwori are the Super Bowl's eighth and 12th highest ranked players, respectively. But the New England Patriots wide receiver and Seattle Seahawks safety own another title.

They feature one of the game's best on-field matchups ahead of Sunday.

Cooper Kupp versus Carlton Davis is one battle that'll draw eyes. But that's a WR versus cornerback confrontation set to take place inside Levi's Stadium.

Diggs/Emmanwori is the top WR against safety matchup for these reasons.

Stefon Diggs can test Seahawks, Nick Emmanwori in zone coverage

Diggs isn't a perennial Pro Bowler by accident, earning multiple appearances by exposing zone coverage.

His offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels unleashes him mostly out of the slot. This tactic forces a safety or linebacker to cover Diggs — becoming a mismatch in the WR's favor.

New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs loves to play in big games. #NEPats Super Bowl 60 is the biggest game of his career. Expect Diggs to ball out under the bright lights.pic.twitter.com/U7mK2dkgBo — Patriots Lead (@Patriots_Lead) February 2, 2026

He delivered rather quiet production in the playoffs. But that's because head coach Mike Vrabel pivoted to a run-first approach to gash defenses while allowing his defense to take care of the rest.

Best believe Diggs will become more relentless here now that he's earning his first big game appearance. He'll aim to test the star rookie safety out the gate.

Nick Emmanwori capable of disrupting Patriots, Diggs

The second round selection from the 2025 draft withstood Puka Nacua and Davante Adams nearly two weeks ago.

Yet the Los Angeles Rams duo watched Emmanwori break up three passes.

Article Continues Below

Most rookies get wide-eyed facing a prolific pairing like Nacua/Adams. Or any dynamic wide receiver duo in general. But it's clear the presence of Kupp and Jaxson Smith-Njigba has sharpened the former South Carolina Gamecock.

Emmanwori faces the Seahawks' pairing in practice, which clearly translates to stellar coverage outings on Sundays. His presence convinces head coach Mike Macdonald to roll with five defensive backs — with the rook disrupting near the line of scrimmage.

The trait that is going to make Nick Emmanwori special pic.twitter.com/hjTpEc0GSv — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) January 6, 2026

It's doubtful Emmanwori will need lots of help facing Diggs and the Patriots wideouts. He's the “Kyle Hamilton” for the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator who presents his own positional flexibility.

But Emmanwori improved his coverage patience since allowing 98 yards his side on Nov. 9 against Arizona. He hasn't allowed more than 55 yards in coverage since — including surrendering a combined 27 in the playoff wins.

Who's at the advantage here?

Both present versatility and are important chess pieces for their teams.

Except Diggs needs the Pats' ground attack to open up first. That way McDaniels can test Emmanwori's eyes later on when attacking deep with Diggs.

Furthermore, Emmanwori dropped in the draft due to inconsistent run support. He often gave up too much ground to blockers or mistimed his angle pursuits. The Patriots' offensive coordinator may look to test him through running plays up his side first.

Seattle swings the advantage its way, however, if the front line snuffs the run out immediately. The 6-foot-3 DB doesn't need to be the first line of defense here with DeMarcus Lawrence, Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy crashing the line.

Doubtful Emmanwori will be intimidated by Diggs. The veteran WR will raise his game another notch for his long-awaited SB trip. But so will the Seahawks' top rookie as he carries his red-hot postseason production over to Santa Clara. Emmanwori's presence adding to the NFL's top scoring defense hands the ‘Hawks the edge.