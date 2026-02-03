When trying to sort out the 2026 season, what happens with the Dallas Cowboys will make a big difference. And there are other notable free agents like Trey Hendrickson, who could shake things up. However, for the non-playoff teams, here are three that could pull a Patriots and make Super Bowl 61.

The Patriots went from a 4-13 finish in 2024 all the way to the big game this year. They added the right pieces and the right coach. And one of the teams on this list added a new coach for the upcoming season.

Dallas Cowboys

Everything hinges on whether the Cowboys work out a deal with George Pickens. With him, the Cowboys are a threat to score 30 points in any game. Without him, they’re still good on offense, but not at the very top of the NFL.

Owner Jerry Jones has been known to drag his feet on putting together big contract packages. But the Cowboys can hedge their bets with Pickens by giving him the franchise tag.

However, the early steps suggest Jones may be heading down the same road he’s traveled before, according to dallasnews.com.

“The Cowboys have not held any contract talks with Pickens’ agent, two people briefed on the situation told The Dallas Morning News,” Calvin Watkins wrote. “Not having talks with Pickens at this point isn’t concerning. But after what transpired last offseason, when club officials failed to reach a deal with star pass rusher Micah Parsons, eventually leading to a trade, the thought of getting a deal done sooner rather than later seems prudent.”

Getting Pickens under wraps is first, and wisely using two first-round picks is also a big key. The Cowboys need help at running back, edge rusher, linebacker, and safety. The most notable of those is edge rusher.

Getting a guy like Auburn’s edge Keldric Faulk with the No. 12 overall pick would go a long way. Then they could settle in for a linebacker at No. 20, but it depends on who remains on the board.

If the Cowboys get two good first-round defensive players, they would be well on their way to making a run at the Super Bowl.

Another thing that would boost them into the stratosphere would be signing a free-agent safety like Jabrill Peppers or veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Also, the Cowboys could greatly benefit on defense by getting a full season of DeMarvion Overshown, according to dallascowboys.com.

If the Cowboys get significantly better on defense, they will easily be one of the best teams in the NFL.

There’s a new coach in town, and it might be a lot to expect Jesse Minter to fly that high in his first season. However, he has the built-in advantage of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, so he has a chance.

The Ravens didn’t look good at times in 2025, but they have plenty of talent. They simply need to shore up a couple of areas in the offseason.

The offensive line could indeed be better. They didn’t impress in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus. But that can be fixed in the draft. The Ravens have the No. 14 pick, and could use it to acquire a talent like Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane. However, the draft isn’t deep at that position, so they may need to go with a wide receiver instead.

Whichever way that goes should influence their top free-agent target. However, the market isn’t deep there for either guards or receivers. Perhaps the Ravens could go after Deebo Samuel, which would give them a decent pairing with No. 1 wideout Zay Flowers.

Another shakeup is the defensive line. The Ravens must be better there. This includes edge rusher, where Mike Green turned out to be disappointing. If he could step up in 2026, this would be a big boost for the Ravens’ playoff hopes.

Still, the Ravens were No. 30 in sacks in 2025. So it’s not out of the realm of possibility could target a pass rusher with the No. 14 pick.

Overall, the Ravens are just a couple of good offseason moves from being right back where they started the 2025 season. And that would be as a prime Super Bowl contender.

First, the Chiefs aren’t broken. This season got away from them, but it came through a sea of close losses. If the Chiefs had been their better selves late in games, they would have been in the playoffs. However, this wasn’t a Super Bowl year, even with Patrick Mahomes at the controls.

There are things the Chiefs need to fix. But they can repair them through the draft and free agency.

Also, they need to have Mahomes in his usual element before the season gets too far along. His December ACL injury complicates things, but Mahomes thinks he has a shot to be on the field from the get-go, according to ESPN.

“I want to be ready for Week 1,” Mahomes said. “The doctors said I could, but I can't predict what happens throughout the process. That's the goal. To play Week 1 and have no restrictions.”

The Chiefs are solid on the offensive line, especially if Josh Simmons steps to the next level in his second NFL season.

What the Chiefs need to get back to the pinnacle is a threatening running back and a strong No. 2 receiver. The best path seems to be getting a free agent running back like Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker III. That would open the door to drafting a wide receiver like Jordyn Tyson or Carnell Tate.

If those guys aren’t available, the Chiefs would need to take a top-level edge rusher like David Bailey. If they take that path, they would need to sign a free agent like Mike Evans.

The point is, the Chiefs are just a few pieces away from resuming their spot as a serious Super Bowl threat. And, of course, Andy Reid gives them the edge once they get into the playoffs.