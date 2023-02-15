Now a free agent, Derek Carr is free to sign with any NFL franchise. For ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, there is a clear leader for who Carr should choose as his next team.

The Carolina Panthers are Orlovsky’s top pick in terms of Carr landing spots, via the Rich Eisen Show. Orlovsky credited the Panthers’ coaching staff and added that Carolina’s cap space situation makes a Carr signing more realistic. As for the reasons Carr should consider Carolina, Orlovsky kept it simple.

“I really think it’s the Carolina Panthers,” Orlovsky said about Carr’s best fit. “Carolina’s really good on defense, young offense line that I think got a chance to be a top-10 unit, DJ Moore is very good, two backs, Frank Reich.”

Orlovsky notes that while teams like the Buccaneers and Saints have been linked to Carr, both would have to maneuver their cap space situation to actually sign the QB. While the Panthers are still $7 million over the limit currently, that is much easier to remedy than the Saints and Buccaneers -$55 million.

Carolina’s defense actually struggled in 2022, allowing 350.2 yards per game. However, they do have a few play makers in Brian Burns and Jaycee Horn. The Panthers’ offensive line ranked just outside the top 10 at 15th by Pro Football Focus. Moore is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and Reich is expected to bring some much needed firepower to the offense.

Derek Carr has been linked to teams such as the Jets and Saints. However, as Orlovsky points out, the Panthers could offer Carr a strong fit both in the present and future.