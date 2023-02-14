It’s official. The Las Vegas Raiders have released quarterback Derek Carr before his $40.4 million salary became guaranteed on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Carr is now a free agent and is expected to receive interest from the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, among other teams. Meanwhile, the Raiders saved $29.25 million in cap space by releasing Carr, according to Ari Meirov on Twitter.

Carr, 31, had been with the Raiders for all nine of his seasons in the NFL. His future first came into question after the team benched him in December, leading him to step away from the franchise to avoid being a distraction.

It was reported in January that the Raiders were expected to explore trades for Derek Carr. There seemed to be some interest and the veteran signal-caller had even met with the Saints twice.

However, Carr exercised his no-trade clause, telling the Raiders he would not accept a deal to the Saints or any other team, leaving Las Vegas to release him.

Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who finished third in the NFL MVP voting in 2016 and threw for nearly 5000 yards back in 2021, is expected to be the top free agent option at the quarterback position.

Meanwhile, the Raiders, who will carry $5.6 million in dead money after releasing Carr, now boast the third-most cap space in the NFL with his contract officially off the books.

Armed with the no. 7 pick in the NFL Draft, a bevy of cap space and a roster with stars such as Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Maxx Crosby, the Raiders are in position to quickly retool in the 2023 offseason.

The Raiders’ release of Derek Carr was only the first step.