After weeks of talk about his future plans, quarterback Derek Carr was released by the Las Vegas Raiders Tuesday.

Carr has played his entire career with the Raiders, who drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. With the Raiders’ move to cut him, Carr is now able to test the waters in free agency.

Speaking on the decision to let Derek Carr go, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler released a joint statement, thanking Carr for his efforts as the team’s face, via the Raiders’ Twitter page.

A message from Head Coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler. pic.twitter.com/luSJILEcRX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 14, 2023

What’s key about the former partnership is McDaniels and Ziegler are in the first year at their respective positions. The season began with high hopes of building off of the Raiders’ playoff appearance in 2021. By adding players such as wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Chandler Jones, Las Vegas was thought of as a potential Super Bowl contender in the estimation of some.

Instead, the season didn’t meet those high expectations, with the Raiders finishing at 6-11. During the campaign, Carr was benched for the team’s final two games, signaling the end of his playing days in the silver and black.

If Las Vegas didn’t cut him by Wednesday, Carr would have been owed over $40 million in future earning from a contract signed previously. The Raiders would have liked to trade the QB, but Carr had a no-trade clause in his deal, meaning he could refuse to get traded to said team if he didn’t want to go there.

Even with the rough ending, McDaniels and Ziegler wanted to make sure everyone knew how much they appreciated Carr’s professionalism. Now, it’s on them to turn the page and build a winner.