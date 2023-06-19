The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders have released their statements in the wake of the sad passing of Hall of Famer and former offensive tackle Bob Brown.

Brown–who played for the Eagles, Raiders and Los Angeles Rams in his legendary 10-year career that spanned from the 1960s and '70s–passed away last Friday in Oakland, California. He was 81. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the development in an announcement on Saturday, in which the organization described Brown as “the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”

As tributes poured in for Brown, his former teams also paid their respects and honored his life and contributions to the sport.

The Eagles, who took Brown in the 1964 NFL Draft, mourned his passing and highlighted his story to becoming one of the best offensive tackles in the history of the game.