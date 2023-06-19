The Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders have released their statements in the wake of the sad passing of Hall of Famer and former offensive tackle Bob Brown.
Brown–who played for the Eagles, Raiders and Los Angeles Rams in his legendary 10-year career that spanned from the 1960s and '70s–passed away last Friday in Oakland, California. He was 81. The Pro Football Hall of Fame confirmed the development in an announcement on Saturday, in which the organization described Brown as “the most aggressive lineman that ever played.”
As tributes poured in for Brown, his former teams also paid their respects and honored his life and contributions to the sport.
The Eagles, who took Brown in the 1964 NFL Draft, mourned his passing and highlighted his story to becoming one of the best offensive tackles in the history of the game.
“Brown's approach was simple: He wasn't going to lose, no matter what,” the Eagles wrote. “…Brown did just that, winning every snap on the way to becoming one of the all-time NFL great offensive linemen.”
Meanwhile, the Raiders called Brown “among the toughest and most intimidating linemen in football history.”
“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Hall of Fame tackle Bob Brown. … He played his final three seasons with the Silver and Black and earned his sixth-career Pro Bowl nod with the Raiders in 1971. He was enshrined in Canton in 2004. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Brown family at this time,” the team wrote.
Bob Brown was a five-time First Team All Pro, four-time Second Team All Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. His aggressive and intense style of play earned him the nickname “The Boomer,” which he surely lived up to. Aside from being a Pro Football Hall of Famer, he's also a part of the College Football Hall of Fame.
Rest in paradise, Bob!