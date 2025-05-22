In every NFL offseason, a handful of late-summer free agents surface as difference-makers. These are proven veterans who may no longer be in their prime but still bring value to a playoff contender or a team on the rise. Amari Cooper fits that bill perfectly. As of late May 2025, the five-time Pro Bowl receiver remains unsigned. Yet it’s clear his route-running, experience, and football IQ could help just about any receiving corps in the league. The question isn’t whether Cooper can still play. It’s which team will make the smartest bet on one of the most polished receivers of the last decade.

Current Situation

Cooper has been in the NFL for 10 years. It’s hard to believe he will turn just 31 in June. Typically, wideouts with a decade’s worth of wear and tear are either fading fast or looking for one last payday on a rebuilding squad. However, Cooper's 2025 offseason is more nuanced. He’s coming off a down year marred by injuries but showed signs of life after the Cleveland Browns traded him to the Buffalo Bills.

His catch rate improved drastically—from 45.3 percent in Cleveland to 62.5 percent in Buffalo. Yes, he may no longer be a WR1. That said, Cooper remains a savvy, technical route-runner who can flourish in the right scheme. In a good quarterback situation, he still profiles as a 1,000-yard receiver.

However, who should actually make the call? Let’s break down the three best fits for Amari Cooper late in 2025 NFL free agency.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Could Amari Cooper return to Dallas? It’s not just wishful nostalgia. The Cowboys' depth at receiver behind CeeDee Lamb is thinner than expected following a relatively disappointing draft. Cooper, who played for the Cowboys from 2018 to 2021, knows the system. He also has existing chemistry with quarterback Dak Prescott. As such, he wouldn’t require much onboarding.

Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert offer promise but have yet to prove they can deliver consistently. Cooper could come in as a WR3 behind Lamb and new acquisition George Pickens. Cooper would push young players in training camp while providing a reliable, veteran presence on the outside. Jerry Jones has never been shy about bringing back former players, especially ones with star power. Cooper’s low-profile professionalism fits well with what Dallas needs. He is a dependable chain-mover who takes pressure off Lamb and tight end Jake Ferguson.

Plus, the Cowboys are still in win-now mode. Cooper is not a long-term investment. However, he could be the short-term solution that keeps Dallas’ passing game versatile and dangerous heading into a season with high expectations.

The Raiders make for an interesting potential reunion. Yes, Cooper’s initial run in Oakland/Las Vegas (2015–2018) had its ups and downs. Still, the franchise now looks very different under head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Spytek. Las Vegas has a young, evolving receiver room. They are headlined by Jakobi Meyers in the slot and second-round rookie Jack Bech.

What’s missing is a seasoned outside receiver who can serve as both a mentor and steady contributor. Cooper would fill that role with ease. His ability to read coverages, run precise routes, and find soft spots in zone defenses would be a valuable asset for a quarterback group that may still lack stability.

Bringing in Cooper wouldn’t just help on the field. It would send a message to the locker room that this team is aiming for balance, veteran leadership, and playoff contention. Cooper comes with a reasonable price tag and familiarity with the franchise. He could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Silver and Black.

The Eagles already boast one of the league’s top receiving duos in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, their WR3 situation remains unsettled. Philadelphia took a swing by trading for Jahan Dotson. The former first-round pick, though, floundered in his first season with the team. He posted just 19 catches for 216 yards. The Eagles are looking for more than just a name. They need production.

Cooper can provide just that. He will not stretch the field the way he once did. Still, he wins on intermediate routes and offers a reliable option on third down. In a high-volume offense that spreads the ball around, Cooper could carve out a meaningful role. This is especially true if Dotson continues to struggle.

GM Howie Roseman has made a career out of savvy, low-cost veteran acquisitions. He signed Julio Jones in a similar situation just two seasons ago. Cooper has fresher legs and more recent production than late-career Jones. He could thrive in a WR3/insurance role and elevate an already potent Eagles offense.

The Right Fit Is About Role, Not Just Resume

At this stage of his career, Amari Cooper doesn't need to be a WR1 to be valuable. He needs to be in the right system, with the right quarterback, and with a team that understands how to maximize his strengths. Whether that’s a reunion with Dallas, a mentorship role in Las Vegas, or a supporting cast gig in Philadelphia, Cooper still brings enough polish and poise to shift the balance of a playoff-bound receiving room.

The longer he stays on the market, the more likely it is a contender gets a steal. And when that happens, don’t be surprised if Cooper is once again making big catches in January.