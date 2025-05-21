Tom Brady won't put his fingerprints on the football in 2025 as his playing days are behind him. But his vision has sparked the Las Vegas Raiders, per owner Mark Davis.

The franchise owner detailed the impact Brady has delivered immediately with Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Brady may not have full ownership of the Raiders. But Davis verbally painted the bombshell changes Brady helped institute — which has sparked positivity for the Raiders.

“And that's why the changes were made,” Davis said, referring to the ownership changes that allowed Brady to come in. “It was a battle to get it done. It took four years to actually get Tom into the building and bring in that expertise and that confidence that we’re talking about. I think it started there.”

Davis revealed Brady helped have say in adding Chip Kelly to run the offense. Plus pair him with head coach Pete Carroll.

“I said, ‘OK, there’s some stability here, we’re building something. There is a vision, and Tom does have vision,” Davis said. “I don’t think there’s anybody more competitive, that I know of, than Tom Brady.”

Raiders owner adds other reason why Tom Brady came on board 

Davis envisioned improving the infrastructure of the franchise. Giving him leverage to add Brady.

“Tom was brought in initially for the football side of the building,” Davis explained. “Somebody who is going to be there for a long, long time. Not as a president, but someone who’s got skin in the game.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady joins a group who “understand the bigger picture” of the Raiders. Carroll and new general manager John Spytek are in on creating this “picture.”

Vegas hit the ground running after the changes. Kelly jumped from national champion Ohio State to the Raiders. Geno Smith landed in Vegas via trade. Ashton Jeanty rose as the new regime's first overall pick. The Raiders also locked in All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby to a new extension.

Brady's arrival is injecting new enthusiasm for the Silver and Black. He's provided his own imprint on key changes in Sin City. Raider fans now have new optimism with Brady around the facility. Now Davis and the franchise knows the pieces are in place to trek upward.