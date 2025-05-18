As Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll starts a new era of his career after spending a boatload of seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, there's no doubt the franchise has important figures, such as former quarterback Tom Brady. With people questioning Brady's involvement with the Raiders, Carroll provides insight into his role with the team and even how he swayed him in some ways to coach for the franchise.

Brady serves as a minority owner for the Las Vegas team after he retired from the game of football after countless years of success, resulting in seven Super Bowls. Also owning a stake in the WNBA Las Vegas Aces, Carroll would say on the “Brock & Salk” show that Brady's “presence is strong” with the team.

“When Tom [Brady] came on board here, it changed my outlook to come here,” Carroll said. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality, we’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”

#Raiders Head Coach Pete Carrol speaks about the infamous plane ride to Indianapolis and trading for Geno Smith “The Report here is that you were sitting coach and everyone else was sitting first class. Is that true?” “Is that when the Geno Smith trade happened?” @SeattleSports pic.twitter.com/RZfmLrQDdd — ShifftttyyyQB1🏴‍☠️ (@raiders1022) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Carroll prepares for his first season with the Raiders after being with Seattle from 2010 to 2023 before the team decided to move in a different direction. As for Las Vegas, the team seemingly was looking for a successful veteran coach who could turn around their fortunes.”

Raiders' Pete Carroll and Tom Brady are “phone buddies”

While some people are interested in Brady's thoughts on various aspects of the Raiders, Carroll seems to be in constant communication with the former signal-caller. He would also reveal on the “Brock & Salk” that he and Brady are “phone buddies.”

“We’re phone buddies. He hasn’t been out here but one time since we’ve been here, but we’ve talked a ton of times, and talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is because he’s the all-time competitor,” Carroll said about Brady. “It’s not just how he played, it’s how he lived, and how he sees the world, and how he attacks every opportunity he has. We’re so eye to eye on that, it’s been a blast. It’s really been fun.”

At any rate, Las Vegas looks to improve after last season, where they finished with a 4-13 record, which put them last in the AFC West, as the first game of the upcoming season will be on Sept. 7 against Brady's old team in the New England Patriots.