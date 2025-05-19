In his new role as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Pete Carroll admitted why he left the Seahawks organization. And he revealed Tom Brady’s role with the Raiders. Furthermore, Carroll revealed a hopeful influence from Brady in 2025.

Carroll said he believes Brady can infuse his winning mentality with the Raiders organization, according to themirror.com.

“When Tom came on board here, it changed my outlook to come here,” said Carrol. “I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time to have his presence, because his presence is strong.

“And so we’re trying to infuse Tom’s mentality. We’re trying to bring it into the organization, because it’s so good and so unique and so one of a kind that I think it helps us have the opportunity to be a one-of-a-kind franchise.”

Raiders HC Pete Carroll wants help from Tom Brady

Carroll said he has talked often with Brady.

“We’re phone buddies,” Carroll said. “We’ve talked a ton of times. And talking philosophy with Tom, you can imagine what a thrill it is, because he’s the all-time competitor. And it’s not just how he played. It’s how he lived and how he sees the world and how he attacks every opportunity that he has.”

One of the things Carroll is expected to bring to the franchise is a strict approach, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Talk about discipline, in comes Pete Carroll with a good coaching staff,” said Sports Illustrated’s Hondo Carpenter. “They keep Patrick Graham, who was the superstar. Him and Robbie Leonard were the Superstars of the coaches on the staff. [Tom] McMahon too, special teams coordinator. You cannot leave him out, that guy is a stud.”

“I do think that the most important positions are head coach and quarterback,” said Matt Hladik. “They made changes, and I believe they upgraded. So that is a major step in that direction. Of course, you mentioned healthy. You have to stay healthy. You see how that plays out. But I do think Pete Carroll, obviously with the experience he brings and the winning pedigree he brings, will boost the discipline and boost kind of the organizational structure there.”

The Raiders are coming off a last-place finish in the tough AFC West. They boosted their hopes by drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also drew praise for their second-round pick, getting wide receiver Jack Bech out of TCU.