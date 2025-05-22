May 22, 2025 at 10:52 AM ET

The Las Vegas Raiders are thrilled to have Ashton Jeanty on the team. Las Vegas picked Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He will enter the NFL with huge expectations, especially after his dominant collegiate career at Boise State. Will he hit the ground running during his rookie campaign?

ESPN's Mike Clay shared some predictions from his projections model on Thursday. Clay is predicting that Jeanty will rush for over 1,000 yards in 2025.

“The past four backs selected in the top seven picks (Saquon Barkley, Trent Richardson, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette) all produced at least 260 carries, 950 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns as rookies. All four players did it in fewer than 17 games, too,” Clay wrote.

Clay projects that Jeanty will accumulate 1,120 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in 2025.

The NFL has changed a lot since these running backs entered the league. Teams love using a “running back by committee” approach that spreads production out between multiple backs.

Despite this, Clay is confident that Jeanty can get it done.

“Reaching 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie isn't easy, but eight first-round RBs have had 225-plus carries in their first season since 2011 — Jeanty should eclipse that number even if he misses a few games. Those eight backs all reached 950 rushing yards, averaging 1,230 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns,” Clay concluded.

Raiders fans will be thrilled if Jeanty rushes for at least 1,000 yards in his rookie season.

Ashton Jeanty “dropped a bag” to get No. 2 jersey from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson

But not everything is coming easily for Ashton Jeanty in Las Vegas.

Jeanty had to pay up to get his iconic No. 2, which was held by kicker Daniel Carlson.

Jeanty explained to Kay Adams on Up & Adams that he had to fork over some cash to get his favorite number.

“Yeah, that deuce, I didn't get for free, man,” Jeanty admitted.

He would not disclose how much money he paid, but he assured Adams it would be enough to purchase a fancy car or a down payment on a nice home. The money went to a charity of Carlson's choosing.

But why is the number so important to Jeanty?

“I've worn it for the majority of my career,” Jeanty explained. “It was the day greatness was born. It was the day I was born, December 2nd. It's a family number. All my family who played sports wore No. 2 as well. It means a lot.”

Raiders fans can't wait to see No. 2 make his NFL debut later this fall.