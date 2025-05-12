The Las Vegas Raiders have a new offensive weapon on their team, and it's rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. With rookie minicamp taking place, Jeanty has been able to bond with some of his new teammates, and it sounds like the chemistry is already starting to find them on and off the field.

“It's a new brotherhood. We're all welcoming each other, getting to know each other,” Jeanty said via the Raiders team website’s Levi Edwards. “Pete Carroll was saying it yesterday, we've all got to be connected and build relationships, and that's going to make us a better team and teammates.”

Jeanty should bring a fresh breath of air to the Raiders, who finished the season 4-13 last year. One of their shortcomings last season was their offense, where they ranked 32nd in their rushing attack. Enter Jeanty, who was arguably the best running back in the draft class, and that area of the offense should improve with him in the backfield.

It also helps to know that Geno Smith will be the quarterback, and he should make Jeanty and everybody else's life easy on offense. It should be a better year for the Raiders this season, and it'll be interesting to see how they perform.

Ashton Jeanty should make Raiders offense more explosive

After a bad year for the Raiders' offense last season, they have the makeup of a better unit this time around. With Jeanty in the fold, things will be looking up for the running game, and head coach Pete Carroll already sees some similarities in him and another running back that he used to have.

“[Jeanty's] ability to make plays when it doesn't look like there's [anything] is there, Marshawn did that throughout his career,” Carroll said via ESPN's Ryan McFadden. “There's a special makeup in Ashton.”

If Jeanty could have the same production that Marshawn Lynch had, that would work wonders for the Raiders. There's a reason why the Raiders drafted Jeanty with the No. 6 pick in the draft, because they know the skills that he possesses when he was at Boise State. In 2024, he had 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, and he showed he was one of the best in the nation.

He won't have that same workload in his rookie season with the Raiders, but the team knows what he's capable of when called upon.