After adding a top-tier offensive weapon in the first round with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the Las Vegas Raiders doubled down on securing help for Geno Smith in the form of Jack Bech, the TCU wide receiver who dazzled in Fort Worth over the past two seasons.

Though he may not be the biggest, fastest, or strongest player in this year's class, Bech turned heads for his competitiveness with the Horned Frogs, closing out his career with an incredible 62 catch, 1,034-yard season as Josh Hoover's favorite target. Factor in a great showing at the Senior Bowl and Bech was a hot name coming into the 2025 NFL Draft.

But how will Bech translate his talents from Texas to the Silver State? Well, in an interview with the Raiders' official website, Bech broke it down, letting fans at home know that he plans to do everything in his power to help his team win.

While there has been some debate over what role Bech could play at the professional level, with some assuming he will land in the slot while others believe he could develop into a true X receiver capable of beating press-man cornerbacks at the line of scrimmage, in the end, the Raiders clearly liked what they saw from the wide receiver coming out of college and made him the 58th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as a result. With a team-first mindset, there's no telling what Bech will be able to accomplish with the Raiders.