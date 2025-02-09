Eli Manning delivered the stronger leg over Peyton Manning. Surrounded by fans observing FanDuel's Kick of Destiny III, Eli Manning booted a 20-yarder through the uprights. He schooled older brother in the process.

Both stuggled getting through the uprights, though. Both famed NFL quarterback brothers missed on their first attempts. But the New York Giants legend won in the end.

Eli Manning joked with his other brother Cooper that he “pulled another muscle” kicking his field goals. Both brothers shared friendly banter and competition for the third Kick of Destiny.

What is FanDuel Kick of Destiny? How Eli and Peyton Manning kicked

Rob Gronkowski once was the face of FanDuel's annual Super Bowl event. The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winner tried kicking through the uprights the last two years. “Gronk,” however, missed both times. Including last year's in Las Vegas.

This time Kick of Destiny presented a duel battle involving the Manning brothers. So what's on the line in Kick of Destiny?

FanDuel offered this unique service: Customers can have a free pick on which of the two-time Super Bowl champions would win, with those who picked correctly winning an equal share of $10 million in Bonus Bets. Fans who chose the younger Manning now score big off their bets.

But again, Kick of Destiny went into an extra round. Both were required to hit from 25 yards. Peyton Manning's attempt sailed left. Eli's first shot fell short. So the ball got moved to the 20-yard line in the rare overtime round.

Peyton Manning missed his second try. Eli Manning's attempt nearly went over the middle of the net.

Gronkowski watched the festivities this time cheering on both men. Even former Patriots kicker and multiple Super Bowl champion Adam Vinatieri was on the side of the legendary Colts QB.