Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Ahmad Brooks has been suspended for the first six weeks of the 2018 season by the NFL for an undisclosed violation, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Brooks is currently a free agent but played one season with the Packers last year. He has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers in his eleven-year professional career.

Brooks had two amazing seasons at the University of Virginia before being dismissed due to off-field issues before the end of his junior year. However, he was able to accrue a bevy of awards before his college career came to a close. Among these were ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year, First-team All-ACC and First-team All-American. He was even one of the top three finalists for the Butkus Award, which is given to the best linebacker in college football.

After being dismissed from school, Brooks entered the 2006 NFL Supplemental Draft, where he was selected as a third-rounder by the Bengals. While he was drafted by Cincinnati, his best years were when he played for the 49ers, where he played from 2008-16. Brooks received two All-Pro second-team selections (2012-13) and made his first and only Pro Bowl in 2013. Brooks recorded career highs in tackles (60) and sacks (8.5) in his 2013-14 season with the 49ers.

It’s uncertain whether or not Brooks will attempt to make a return to the NFL this season or will instead retire. Regardless of what his plans were, he won’t be able to take action and pursue employment in the NFL until late October.